BN Red Carpet Fab: 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards

The 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards held on last night, January 11th at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The award ceremony was hosted by Olivia Munn and Gal Gadot received the 2018 #SeeHer Award for her boundary-pushing performance in Wonder Woman.

Mary J Blige, Emma Roberts, Margo Robbie, Nick Jonas, Sarah Hyland, Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon, Hiedi Kulm, Yara Shahidi, Samira Wiley, Octavia Spencer, Sterling K Brown, Jessica Biel, Niecey Nash, Jennifer Lewis, Emilia Clark, Chrissy Metz and many more stars were spotted at the event wearing all black in a silent protest against the ongoing sexual assault in Hollywood.

In case you missed it, click here for the full list of winners,

See the red carpet photos below.

Photo Credit: GettyImages/ Mark Winklemeyer, Taylor Hill, Frazier Harrison