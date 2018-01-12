BN Red Carpet Fab: 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards

BellaNaija

2018 Critics' Choice Awards

12.01.2018

The 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards held on last night, January 11th at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The award ceremony was hosted by Olivia Munn and Gal Gadot received the 2018 #SeeHer Award for her boundary-pushing performance in Wonder Woman.

Mary J Blige, Emma Roberts, Margo Robbie, Nick Jonas, Sarah Hyland, Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon, Hiedi Kulm, Yara Shahidi, Samira Wiley, Octavia Spencer, Sterling K Brown, Jessica Biel, Niecey Nash, Jennifer Lewis, Emilia Clark, Chrissy Metz and many more stars were spotted at the event wearing all black in a silent protest against the ongoing sexual assault in Hollywood.

In case you missed it, click here for the full list of winners,

See the red carpet photos below.

**

Best Foot Forward

Mary J Blige

Gal Gadot

Emma Roberts

Margot Robbie

Susan Kelechi Watson

Madeline Brewer

Alexis Biedel

Betty Gabriele

Reese Witherspoon

Sarah Hyland

Soft Hues

Angeline Jolie

Saoirse Ronan

Alison Brie

Diane Kruger

Kaley Cuoco

Heidi Klum

Kate Bosworth

Color Pop

Jessica Chastain

Jaimie Alexander

Octavia Spencer

Samira Wiley

Yara Shahidi

Allison Janneyes

Noir

Jenifer Lewis

Elisabeth Moss

Emilia Clarke

Rouge

Leslie Mann

Olivia Munn

Constance Wu

Lori Greiner

Skyler Samuels

Print

Chris Sullivan

Niecy Nash

Jessica Biel

Allison Williams

Chrissy Metz

Kid’s Corner

Brooklynn Prince

Mckenna Grace

Jacob Tremblay

Gents

RuPaul

Jay Pharoah

Nick Jonas

Liev Schreiber

Joe Keery

David Harbour

Twice as Nice

Maria Dolores Dieguez and Joseph Fiennes

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Photo Credit: GettyImages/ Mark Winklemeyer, Taylor Hill, Frazier Harrison

  • Mrs chidukane January 12, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    McKenna Grace, love everything. Too cute.

    Love this! 10 Reply
