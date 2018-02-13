BellaNaija

#BNStyleVDay18: Here’s Your Chance to WIN a Couple’s Massage Session for Valentine’s Day!

13.02.2018

In this season of love, BellaNaija Style has partnered with Essenza #LovingEssenzaSpa for #BNStyleVDay18 to give you a chance to win a relaxing and refreshing couple’s massage session from Essenza Wellness with your significant other!

How to win:
1) Follow @essenzawellness and @bellanaijastyle on Instagram
2) Comment why you and your partner deserve to win (under this post on www.bellanaijastyle.com).

Note:
· Contest is open to Lagos residents only.
· A winner would be chosen at random and announced on the 14th of February.
· All rules must be completed to win.

Good luck!

5 Comments on #BNStyleVDay18: Here's Your Chance to WIN a Couple's Massage Session for Valentine's Day!
  • Tofunmi February 13, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    I’m entering the competition on behalf of my parents who I believe totally deserve this. They have been together for over 35 years through thick and thin. They’ve both retired now and spend a lot of time together and I think the massage will be a great highlight of their time together. Ps: my mum loves massages so much she used to have a masseuse visit every week until she got too busy with work so she’ll really love this.

    Reply
  • busola. February 13, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    myself and my husband deserve to win this. we are newly weds and couldn’t afford going for honeymoon of our choice. this would be perfect to relax and reflect. thanks

    Reply
  • Bisola February 14, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Since my husband and I got married for a few months ago, we hit the ground running! This would be really good for us to unwind! Thanks

    Reply
  • Ezekiel Akamagwuna February 14, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    My partner and i deserver to win the valentine gift because she has shwon and proved to me that:
    A lone tree is easily blown away by the storms and the wind has a high power on a tree that stands alone. Now I understand that I shouldn’t be alone ’cause I’ll be prone to so much hurts. I’m glad she showed up in my life and together we will overcome every storm.
    I love her as my partner and my all.

    Reply
  • Cyril Ukennaya February 14, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    My partner and i deserve to win because this is the very first valentine we’re spending together in Lagos since five years we’ve been in a distant relationship.

    Reply
  • Post a comment

