Dangote, Adenuga, Alakija… See Forbes’ 23 African Billionaires List

The number of billionaires from the shores of Africa has risen to 23 in January 2018, and atop that list sits industrialist Aliko Dangote.

3 Nigerians feature in Forbes’ 23 African Billionaires list, Dangote retaining the throne for the 7th year in a row with $12.2 billion.

The two other Nigerians are Glo owner Mike Adenuga with $5.3 billion, and oil magnate Folorunsho Alakija.

The only other woman on the list is Angola’s Isabel dos Santos with $2.7 billion, down from $3.2 billion a year ago.

8 South Africans feature on the list, the highest for any African country, diamond mining heir Nicky Oppenheimer with $7.7 billion being the richest of the lot.

See the full list of Africa’s 23 billionaires below:

#1 Aliko Dangote – $12.2 billion

#2 Nicky Oppenheimer – $7.7 billion

#3 Johann Rupert – $7.2 billion

#4 Nassef Sawiris – $6.8 billion

#5 Mike Adenuga – $5.3 billion

#6 Issad Rebrab – $4 billion

#6 Naguib Sawiris – $4 billion

#8 Koos Bekker – $2.8 billion

#9 Isabel dos Santos – $2.7 billion

#9 Mohamed Mansour – $2.7 billion

#11 Patrice Motsepe – $2.4 billion

#12 Aziz Akhannouch – $2.2 billion

#13 Yasseen Mansour – $1.9 billion

#14 Strive Masiyiwa – $1.7 billion

#15 Folorunsho Alakija – $1.6 billion

#15 Othman Benjelloun – $1.6 billion

#17 Mohammed Dewji – $1.5 billion

#18 Youssef Mansour – $1.4 billion

#19 Michiel Le Roux – $1.2 billion

#19 Stephen Saad – $1.2 billion

#21 Desmond Sacco – $1.1 billion

#21 Onsi Sawiris – $1.1 billion

#21 Christoffel Wiese – $1.1 billion