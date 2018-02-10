BellaNaija

FamBam! Noble Igwe, Wife Chioma & Daughter Jasmine pose for New Family Photos

Today is media personality Noble Igwe‘s birthday, and a few days ago was his daughter Jasmine‘s birthday as well.

To celebrate their new ages, the family posed for new photos, along with wife and mum Chioma.
The photos were shot by AEP Photograpy and are too cute.

Check on it.

Photo Credit: @aep_photography 

8 Comments on FamBam! Noble Igwe, Wife Chioma & Daughter Jasmine pose for New Family Photos
  • Stuz February 10, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Awwwww she is so cute

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • Petechiae February 10, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Omg she’s adorable! Noble married well!

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Maryann February 10, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    She’s soon cute for days,awwwww

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Ephi February 10, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    That last picture, so heartwarming 💓

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Nice February 11, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Noble is so lucky; see his very beautiful wife and daughter.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Ottawa queen February 11, 2018 at 2:25 am

    She’s gorgeous! The dimple…

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • Hedx February 11, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Be still my ovaries! 😍😍😍😍

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • michael February 12, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Cute little one.Best wishes and happy b’day lil miss Igwe.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

