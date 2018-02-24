BellaNaija

John Legend to star as Jesus in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

John Legend

Singer John Legend will be playing the title role in upcoming NBC live show “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

According to Us Weekly, the Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner will be playing Jesus in the show airing on Easter Sunday, April 1.

The rock opera follows other NBC live shows “Sound of Music Live,” “Peter Pan Live,” “The Wiz Live,” and “Hairspray Live.”

Speaking on his casting, Legend said:

I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance.

We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.

His model wife, Chrissy Teigen, wrote on her Twitter:

How are they gonna fit u in the manger?

Singer Sara Barellies is set to star as Mary MadgaleneAlice Cooper as King Herod, and “Hamilton” star Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas.

  • Follower of The Real JESUS February 25, 2018 at 1:09 am

    ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ is a parody. A jestful and disrespectful portrayal. A hidden mockery…..

    Love this! 5 Reply
