Meadow the Model! Happy 10th Birthday to this Beauty

Meadow isn’t your average 10-year-old, she’s an aspiring Nigerian child model and fashion curator whose birthday is today! Her mum Tola, shared these photos of the beautiful girl in two different looks, helping her realise her dreams of being a model as she strikes various poses. Such a star!

Happy Birthday, Meadow! From all of us at BellaNaija Living.

Credit

Model: @cutemeadow

Styling: @thedewberrycompany