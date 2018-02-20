BellaNaija

Meadow the Model! Happy 10th Birthday to this Beauty

20.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

Meadow isn’t your average 10-year-old, she’s an aspiring Nigerian child model and fashion curator whose birthday is today! Her mum Tola, shared these photos of the beautiful girl in two different looks, helping her realise her dreams of being a model as she strikes various poses. Such a star!

Happy Birthday, Meadow! From all of us at BellaNaija Living.

Credit
Model: @cutemeadow
Styling: @thedewberrycompany

4 Comments on Meadow the Model! Happy 10th Birthday to this Beauty
  • Sakura February 20, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Very cute. She’ll be great for Ruff n’ Tumble.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • olorire February 20, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    beautiful dress

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • The Real Oma February 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Lovely photos. Her hair be making me miss my fro, but I just couldn’t any more…

    Love this! 23 Reply
    • mz_titilitious February 21, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      lmaoooo

      Love this! 9
  • Post a comment

