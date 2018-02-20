BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“She is not related to me in any way” – Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on #BBNaija’s Cee-C

20.02.2018 at By 8 Comments

Entrepreneur Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has come out to say she’s not related to 2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C, adding that she’s never met her.

Cynthia disclosed this on her Instagram story, after fans of the game pointed out the striking resemblance between her and the Big Brother Naija housemate.

See her posts below:

8 Comments on “She is not related to me in any way” – Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on #BBNaija’s Cee-C
  • SoniaPaloma February 20, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Lol… the way she kind of said she does not know the girl is as if the babe in question has leprosy or some kind of disease for one not to associate with.
    dont know anything about the bbnaija or the ceec in question for her to be rejected this way tho

    Love this! 140 Reply
    • Vera February 20, 2018 at 7:51 pm

      i get where you are coming from, but a lot of folks have been claiming that they are related and that is why Ebuka managed to sneak Cee-C on the show. I can understand how annoying that will be after a while so I dont blame her.

      Love this! 62
    • True That February 20, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      Lmao! Same thing I thought too.. Never seen or heard of the said ceec gan.

      Love this! 15
    • Chaviivaa February 21, 2018 at 8:31 am

      Odi’kwa egwu!

      Love this! 11
  • AdamaziEvents February 20, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    The way she take deny the girl suggests otherwise. Hmm… BN, please upolad pics make we see

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Ottawa Queen February 20, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Nigerian’s are just too extra….seriously!

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • James February 21, 2018 at 1:49 am

    She may not know her but her father may. Just saying.

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • RIFF RAFF February 21, 2018 at 2:17 pm

      lolz, abi na? See as she just dey reject the girl with so much passion

      Love this! 11
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija