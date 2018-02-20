“She is not related to me in any way” – Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on #BBNaija’s Cee-C

Entrepreneur Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has come out to say she’s not related to 2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C, adding that she’s never met her.
Cynthia disclosed this on her Instagram story, after fans of the game pointed out the striking resemblance between her and the Big Brother Naija housemate.
See her posts below:
Lol… the way she kind of said she does not know the girl is as if the babe in question has leprosy or some kind of disease for one not to associate with.
dont know anything about the bbnaija or the ceec in question for her to be rejected this way tho
i get where you are coming from, but a lot of folks have been claiming that they are related and that is why Ebuka managed to sneak Cee-C on the show. I can understand how annoying that will be after a while so I dont blame her.
Lmao! Same thing I thought too.. Never seen or heard of the said ceec gan.
Odi’kwa egwu!
The way she take deny the girl suggests otherwise. Hmm… BN, please upolad pics make we see
Nigerian’s are just too extra….seriously!
She may not know her but her father may. Just saying.
lolz, abi na? See as she just dey reject the girl with so much passion