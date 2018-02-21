BellaNaija

Flower Queen Mum to Be! 🌸 See Blessing’s Snapchat Filter inspired Maternity Photos

21.02.2018

First comes love, then comes marriage, now Blessing and John await their bundle of joy for their baby carriage! After getting married last year, the couple has released their maternity photos ahead of their baby’s arrival.

The mother to be, Blessing, absolutely loves her flower crown Snapchat filter so she had to have it included in this special photo shoot. See the lovely photos below.

Credits
Parents: @efejasmine@johnayerume
Photography & Planning: @gaffmultimedia
Location: @thepoloavenue
Outfit: @styleriche_
Head Wreath: @adelasflowers
Makeup: @layefabeauty

 

  • Bee February 21, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Pretty bride, some people are lucky to have amazing skin during pregancy. God please no uneccesary pimples or dark necks or huge nose when its my turn pls. Glow all the way

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Ting ting February 22, 2018 at 3:34 am

      It’s called filter darling

      Love this! 10
  • ella February 22, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Pretty Blessing…God bless your home

    Love this! 10 Reply
