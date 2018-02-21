Flower Queen Mum to Be! 🌸 See Blessing’s Snapchat Filter inspired Maternity Photos

First comes love, then comes marriage, now Blessing and John await their bundle of joy for their baby carriage! After getting married last year, the couple has released their maternity photos ahead of their baby’s arrival.

The mother to be, Blessing, absolutely loves her flower crown Snapchat filter so she had to have it included in this special photo shoot. See the lovely photos below.

Credits

Parents: @efejasmine & @johnayerume

Photography & Planning: @gaffmultimedia

Location: @thepoloavenue

Outfit: @styleriche_

Head Wreath: @adelasflowers

Makeup: @layefabeauty