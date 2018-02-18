New Music: Fiokee – Like (Acoustic Version)

Africa’s premium guitarist Fiokee puts an excellent touch to Reekado Banks‘ trending single Like which features himself and Tiwa Savage.
Performed by Fiokee, Live bass by Dehniece, Mixed and Mastered by Swaps.
Listen and Download below:
