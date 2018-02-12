Noble Igwe and Wife Chioma throw Sweet Party for Princess Jasmine’s 1st Birthday!

Noble and Chioma Igwe‘s adorable daughter is a year old! And while the cutie may still be young, she had a lavish birthday celebration fit for a princess with a castle, colourful balloons and lots of toys!

Princess Jasmine officially reached the 1-year milestone on the 31st of January, a few days before her daddy Noble’s birthday and the family marked the day with some lovely family photos.

Family, friends and a handful of celebrities including Banky W, Adesua Etomi and Waje gathered en masse for a fun day at the park at little Jax’s bash.

See the photos from the celebration below:

Photo Credit: @elziavibestudio