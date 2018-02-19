BellaNaija

“One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall” – #BBNaija’s KBrule Speaks Out

19.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

Former Big Brother Naija contestant KBrule has finally broken his silence after his disqualification from the game on Sunday evening alongside his partner Khloe. They both received 3 strikes for breaking the house rules.

KBrule tweeted:

New day, fresh start. Thank you so so much for all your love and support. Never said I was perfect, never said I was a saint. One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall and look at all that i have overcome. Have nothing but love for everyone. Including Koko.

See his tweet below:

  • jokobaba February 19, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Life is a cycle; filled with crescendos and decrescendos. Don’t be depressed by failure and remain reflective when you succeed. If you are down today can rise tomorrow.

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • Omobee February 20, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I wish you all the best darling…Much love.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Wumzy February 21, 2018 at 9:04 am

    With faith and determination, you will get there bro. Much love!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Enny Heart Heart February 21, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Love you baby!!!

    Love this! 6 Reply
