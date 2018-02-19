“One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall” – #BBNaija’s KBrule Speaks Out

Former Big Brother Naija contestant KBrule has finally broken his silence after his disqualification from the game on Sunday evening alongside his partner Khloe. They both received 3 strikes for breaking the house rules.
KBrule tweeted:
New day, fresh start. Thank you so so much for all your love and support. Never said I was perfect, never said I was a saint. One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall and look at all that i have overcome. Have nothing but love for everyone. Including Koko.
See his tweet below:
New day, fresh start. Thank you so so much for all your love and support. Never said I was perfect, never said I was a saint. One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall and look at all that i have overcome. Have nothing but love for everyone. Including Koko.
— K.Brule (@kbrule94) February 19, 2018
Life is a cycle; filled with crescendos and decrescendos. Don’t be depressed by failure and remain reflective when you succeed. If you are down today can rise tomorrow.
I wish you all the best darling…Much love.
With faith and determination, you will get there bro. Much love!
Love you baby!!!