“One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall” – #BBNaija’s KBrule Speaks Out

Former Big Brother Naija contestant KBrule has finally broken his silence after his disqualification from the game on Sunday evening alongside his partner Khloe. They both received 3 strikes for breaking the house rules.

KBrule tweeted:

New day, fresh start. Thank you so so much for all your love and support. Never said I was perfect, never said I was a saint. One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall and look at all that i have overcome. Have nothing but love for everyone. Including Koko.

See his tweet below:

