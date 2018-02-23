It Wasn’t Me – Blac Chyna on Sex Tape

Blac Chyna has said the woman in the 13-minutes long video performing sexual intercourse with a mystery man is definitely not her.

According to TMZ, Black Chyna and sources close to her have said the woman is not her.

The 13-minutes long video was released after a 2-minutes long video showing her performing oral sex on a man leaked on Twitter.

The longer video quickly spread, with porn sites carrying it and tagging her as the star.

But while the woman shares Chyna’s skin tone, body type, and love for tattoos, she has said there is no way it’s her.

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images