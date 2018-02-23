It Wasn’t Me – Blac Chyna on Sex Tape

Blac Chyna has said the woman in the 13-minutes long video performing sexual intercourse with a mystery man is definitely not her.
According to TMZ, Black Chyna and sources close to her have said the woman is not her.
The 13-minutes long video was released after a 2-minutes long video showing her performing oral sex on a man leaked on Twitter.
The longer video quickly spread, with porn sites carrying it and tagging her as the star.
But while the woman shares Chyna’s skin tone, body type, and love for tattoos, she has said there is no way it’s her.
Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Girl Bye
Nooooooo…it leaked itself naaa…Gerrraaaaa outttttaaaa here man! C0w!….#instaFame
Your so right!! It’s me in the tape.. yeye ho!!
The only reason she’s denying is cos she did a really terrible job.
Lmao! I don’t blame her o! Tbh one of my biggest fears in life is that someone would think or put word on the streets that I’m bad at anything sexual 😅 not even common kilzing!
Crazy how we’ve been socialized into this weird and confusing bs where you’re supposed to be a freaky virgin. How Sway? How?
BUT all of this to say I’m also laughing at Black Chyna! Common sis, how you gon be world famous for doing ho ish and then turn around and be terrible at carrying out ho ish? That’s waaaay more confusing 💁🏾
Now this last paragraph. Irony of life!!