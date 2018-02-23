BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

It Wasn’t Me – Blac Chyna on Sex Tape

23.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

It Wasn't Me - Blac Chyna on Sex Tape - BellaNaija

Blac Chyna. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Blac Chyna has said the woman in the 13-minutes long video performing sexual intercourse with a mystery man is definitely not her.

According to TMZ, Black Chyna and sources close to her have said the woman is not her.

The 13-minutes long video was released after a 2-minutes long video showing her performing oral sex on a man leaked on Twitter.

The longer video quickly spread, with porn sites carrying it and tagging her as the star.

But while the woman shares Chyna’s skin tone, body type, and love for tattoos, she has said there is no way it’s her.

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

6 Comments on It Wasn’t Me – Blac Chyna on Sex Tape
  • BlueEyed February 23, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Girl Bye

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Preshhh February 24, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Nooooooo…it leaked itself naaa…Gerrraaaaa outttttaaaa here man! C0w!….#instaFame

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Na Me!! February 24, 2018 at 5:23 am

    Your so right!! It’s me in the tape.. yeye ho!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Jemimah February 24, 2018 at 11:57 am

    The only reason she’s denying is cos she did a really terrible job.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Californiabawlar February 24, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Lmao! I don’t blame her o! Tbh one of my biggest fears in life is that someone would think or put word on the streets that I’m bad at anything sexual 😅 not even common kilzing!
    Crazy how we’ve been socialized into this weird and confusing bs where you’re supposed to be a freaky virgin. How Sway? How?
    BUT all of this to say I’m also laughing at Black Chyna! Common sis, how you gon be world famous for doing ho ish and then turn around and be terrible at carrying out ho ish? That’s waaaay more confusing 💁🏾

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • True That February 24, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      Now this last paragraph. Irony of life!!

      Love this! 6
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija