“I am working on a gospel album” – DJ Spinall

DJ Spinall

DJ Spinall has revealed in an interview with Punch that he’s working on a gospel album.

The DJ who released an album “DREAMS” last year, discussing his beginnings in the music industry, revealed that his first gig as a DJ was at a church event.

It was a youth party at a church, he said, and his female friend had invited him to play.

I was about 18 years old when I started to play at parties. I was still in high school at the time.

The first time I had to be a disc jockey was at the church. They had a youth party and a female friend called me to disc jockey for them because she knew that I was always playing loud music. She did not even know if I was a DJ or not at the time. When she asked me, I just told her that I was a disc jockey.

My first experience was a bit overwhelming but I did a good job even though I did not have a lot of Christian music. I repeated Cece Winans about 20 times but the pastor did not complain and everybody seemed to be having a good time.

DJ Spinall went on to reveal that he still does a lot of gospel events. He added that he’s actually working on a gospel album.

I still do a lot of gospel event but they just don’t make it to the television, radio or social media. I still did a gig at a church about two weeks ago and I am working on a gospel album.

