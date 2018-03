Veteran entertainer 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary yesterday.

The music star shared a very cute video of both of them with the caption:

Some people don do 20yrs some 50yrs, we just enter 5yrs and counting. I LOVE U @annieidibia1

make una continue 2 pray 4 us . we dey pray 4 una too. one love always

Watch:

A post shared by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Mar 23, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

While, Annie also shared a sweet video with the caption:

I L O V E Y O U❤️♥️♥️♥️

Happy ANNIEversary To Us

@official2baba

Watch:

A post shared by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:42am PDT