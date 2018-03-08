BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend, events this weekend, is ready.

Scroll through to see.

**

SME 100 Women: International Women’s Day

Date: Friday, March 9, 2018.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wordcamp Lagos

If you’re in or around Lagos, Nigeria and you’re connected to WordPress in any way, you should make plans to be at WordCamp Lagos in March.

Date: Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Time: 8 AM.

Venue: The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Play Network’s The Tax Forum

Date: Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Congress Hall, Transcorp Hiton, Abuja.

Everything 1K Sale

Date: Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Aimas Gaden, 32 Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi.

Nylah’s Mother’s Day Brunch

Date: Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: 61, Queen Street, Alagomeji, Sabo, Yaba.

A Rare Gift

Date: Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Fountain of Life Church, 12 Industrial Estate Road, By Town Planning, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Songversation with Aramide

Date: Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe