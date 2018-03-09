Kelechi Amadi-Obi, TY Bello & Emmanuel Oyeleke speak at Business of Photography Conference Maiden Edition

The business of photography press conference took place on the 6th of March, 2018 at Get Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos. The press conference started at 11:30 am and ended by 12:40 pm. Present at the press conference were media houses, photographers and a host of others. Panelists included Kola Oshalusi, a photographer and also the Convener of the conference. Yetty Ogunnubi, CEO of YD Agency, in-charge of the PR for the Conference and the moderator of the Press Conference. Gina Amama of A White Space Creative Agency. Emmanuel Oyeleke, photographer and Roseline Ekenimoh in charge of sponsorship for the BOP Conference.

The convener of the conference, Kola Oshalusi spoke on how ‘photography is more than just a side job, it’s a profession that can take care of people and their family expenses’ which is the reason for the conference to help photographers monetize their craft. Emmanuel Oyeleke, one of the panelist, spoke on the different fields of photography and the various opportunities yet to be explored by photographers in Nigeria he will as be facilitating at an event in April.

The upcoming Business of Photography conference is an Insigna Media Initiative and is aimed at bringing Photographers, photography manufacturing and servicing companies as well as photography retail businesses together under one roof to discuss, learn, exhibit, sell and buy everything photography. The conference seeks to address the evolution of the photography sector from a business perspective. Facilitators such as Kelechi Amadi-Obi, TY Bello, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Christopher Oputa, Bayo Omoboriowo and a host of others will be there to share their wealth of experience.

The conference is scheduled to hold on the 24th of April, 2018. From 9 am to 9 pm at Landmark Center. Plot 2&3, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island Annex, Eti-Osa, Oniru, Lagos. It promises to be an exciting and engaging event as there are lots of activities planned for the day.

Register for your FREE ticket HERE

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content