“Tell Billboard we coming!” – Davido signs producer Fresh VDM to DMW

Popstar Davido recently made another signing to his DMW imprint, this time producer, Fresh VDM.

Fresh, however, is not a newbie to the DMW crew having worked on several projects with some artists under the label.

He produced Davido’s 2017 hit single FIA and has notched a couple of hits under his belt this year with the likes of DJ ECool‘s Ada, DMW collaborative single Mind and Davido’s latest track Flora My Flawa.

Davido shared Fresh’s introductory video on his Instagram page and wrote;

Just signed my first producer under @dmw_hq !!! Welcome @fresh_vdm! Tell @billboard we coming!! 🔥🔥🏆🏆🏆🌎🌎🤑 Cc @prince_ii

