BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Happy International Women’s Day to all our BellaNaijarians!

08.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

Happy International Women’s Day to all our BellaNaijarians!

You are ALL Beautiful Strong Queens.

Don’t forget behind every successful woman is herself!

4 Comments on Happy International Women’s Day to all our BellaNaijarians!
  • Kung Fu Panda March 8, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Oohh can anyone help me identify the other women in the picture please? I can make out Uche Pedro, Oby Ezekwesili and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. I think the women on either side of Uche are Mo Abudu and Joke Silva(?)

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • Elle March 9, 2018 at 9:48 am

      Betty Irabor next to Mo, i think it’s Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, above, not sure about the other two women.

      Love this! 2
  • Aderonke Onipede March 8, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    I am there too *winks*

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • MercyI March 8, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Happy International Women’s Day To All The Beautiful Queens (Bellanaijarians), Wishing You All More Of God’s Grace, Wisdom, Strength, Supernatural Love…It’s Our Day Lets Make Shakara (lol)xoxoxo…

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija