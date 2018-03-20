Harvey Weinstein’s Weinstein Co. declares Bankruptcy

Harvey Weinstein‘s film production company, Weinstein Co., has declared bankruptcy, Variety reports.

The company had been thrown into chaos after Harvey was accused of sexual assault by several women in 2017, and have failed to recover.

The company also announced that it is releasing all of its employees from their non-disclosure agreements.

No one should be afraid to speak out or coerced to stay quiet. The Company thanks the courageous individuals who have already come forward. Your voices have inspired a movement for change across the country and around the world.

This move is part of an ongoing negotiation with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, and will probably have more people coming forward with incriminating details of Harvey’s acts.