Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive, Countries Pull Out of Olympics 2020 | Check out World Updates

The number of global coronavirus cases surged past 300,000 on Sunday, with more than 13,000 deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which reported that China, Italy and the U.S. had the most people diagnosed with the respiratory illness.

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive to Coronavirus

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein might be facing more than just legal troubles because according to BBC News, the former movie producer has tested positive for coronavirus, weeks after his rape conviction.

Weinstein is currently in medical isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in New York. The president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Michael Powers revealed that Harvey Weinstein is presently in isolation.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault last month and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into self-quarantined after she was in contact with a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus



German Chancellor Angela Merkel has entered into quarantine after she came into contact with a doctor who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert announced that Merkel made the decision to self-quarantine two days after the doctor who administered to her a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection tested positive, according to CNN. He also stated that she would work from home while undergoing “regular” tests.

Cuba sends doctors and nurses to Italy to help fight coronavirus

An emergency contingent of Cuban doctors and nurses arrive in Italy after traveling from Cuba to help Italy battle the rapid spread of coronavirus disease on Sunday.

Italy is one of the countries that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with 59,138 overall cases and 5,476 Deaths.

In one of Italy's darkest hours, they find they are not alone. Cuban doctors arrive in Italy with one mission, to save as many lives as they can.

Cameroon’s Speaker of Parliament Cavaye Yeguie Djibril tests positive for coronavirus

The President of the National Assembly of Cameroon, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports from Daily News Cameroon, Cavaye was part of an Air France flight declared to be high risk by the medical authorities of the Yaoundé Nsimalen international airport.

The Minister of Health has requested that all passengers on the flight observe a 14-day-self-isolation. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was also reported to have attended at least 2 plenary sessions in the Cameroonian National Assembly.

Canada and Australia pull out of the 2020 Olympics

The 2020 Olympics could be postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic as Canada and Australia have said they will not be sending a team to Tokyo this summer unless the Games are postponed.

In a joint statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and the Canadian Paralympic Committee said:

While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community. This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games.

In Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee also unanimously agreed that its team can’t be assembled with the virus continuing to spread around the planet.

We have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs. With travel and other restrictions this becomes an untenable situation. The IOC had adopted the key principles of putting athlete health first and ensuring it acted in their best interests and the interests of sport. This decision reflects those principles. We are now in a position where we can plan with greater certainty. I would like to thank AOC Athletes’ Commission Chair Steve Hooker for his valuable contribution to discussions today and over the last week, representing the views of our athletes.

On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee said it was still evaluating whether the games, scheduled to begin July 24 in Tokyo, will go forward as planned.

Citizens of Turkey leave food packets on the road for the poor and needy who cannot work due to coronavirus

As the number of confirmed cases in Turkey experience a dramatic rise, according to The Straits Times, from 300 to 947 as of Saturday, the authorities urged all citizens not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. In light of this new development, some good-hearted citizens have started dropping food packets on the road for those who need them.

In #Turkey, people have started to leave food packets on the road for the poor and the needy who cannot earn due to #COVIDー19 lockdown.

In #Turkey, people have started to leave food packets on the road for the poor and the needy who cannot earn due to #COVIDー19 lockdown.

McDonald’s will shut down all of its restaurants in the UK and Ireland amid increasing concern over the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The fast-food giant previously offered takeaway and drive-thru services after announcing that it would close all seating areas across the country to control the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the company said:

We have taken the difficult decision to close all McDonalds restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23 March at the latest. This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the wellbeing and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers.

Germany has Banned the gathering of more than two people in the country

On Sunday, Germany banned groups of more than two people from gathering, except for families or if the gathering is work-related.

Restaurants will now only be allowed to open for takeaway service. According to BBC, the new rules, which will be in place for at least two weeks, are among the strictest imposed by any country on movement outside the home. In Germany, the number of confirmed cases had risen to more than 23,900 by Sunday, with more than 90 deaths.

Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday

A Republican senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul has revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for coronavirus, thus becoming the first member of the US Senate to report a case of COVID-19.

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.

The United Arab Emirates is closing all shopping malls and food markets for two weeks

The United Arab Emirates is closing all commercial centers and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetable markets.

The new rule will come into force in 48 hours, and will be in place for two weeks — but could be renewed, UAE authorities announced.

The UAE currently has at least 150 coronavirus cases.

UAE government to close shopping centres for two renewable weeks

UAE government to close shopping centres for two renewable weeks

Tom Hanks says he’s feeling better, two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms

Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, are feeling better after testing positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Hanks posted an update and offered some advice on what sheltering in place means.

Earlier this month, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and “slight fevers.”

Please, guys, remember to practise social distancing to limit the spread of the virus. Stay safe, everyone.