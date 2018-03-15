New Whip Alert! Laura Ikeji Kanu Gifts herself a Mercedes Benz

Fashion entrepreneur and recent author Laura Ikeji Kanu is a year older today.
To celebrate her new age, the entrepreneur treated herself to a brand new black Mercedes Benz.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @lauraikeji
15.03.2018
Well deserved Laura 👏👏👏👏… You work hard! Dear Lord, may my hustle pay off so I can spoil myself like this!
Bella, please remove the “Leave a comment” box cos no one is ready to come and type and then you delete as you will.
Congrats to Laura.
“Laura Ikeji Kanu Gifts herself a Mercedes Benz”
before nko who will buy it for her? is it that her husband that does not have any job.
the car does not look brand new.
congrats to her tho
Lol.
Your comment is so savage; I burst out laughing at work
At least she didn’t lie that her husband bought it for her like a lot of women would have claimed to make their husband’s ego big
I like Laura’s entrepreneurial skills. Well done girl; good on you.
I’m begging you BN please stop this ‘celebrating new age’ nonsense. What does it even mean?
That something is popular on SM, doesn’t make it correct.
Congrats Laura and happy birthday; my sister’s birthday mate.
I’m yet to understand how Nigerians drive these luxurious cars in the pot holed, rough crazy nigerian roads. It’s like horror driving through the streets of Nigeria
My uncle has a corvette, he’s never driven it. It’s just parked at his house.
I guess it’s more of decoration.
It feels good to see your goals and dream come true. Congrats Laura.
Linda ikeji thanks so much. We all know this loud mouth didnt get the car with her own money. Someone whose shop was estsblished by Linda. Even hopsital bills of baby delivery and usa trips. Come on!
@Osa….You know this because you live with them? In Yoruba, your name is synonymous with witchcraft FYI.
She’s loud, I don’t like her but if someone is hardworking then you have to acknowledge it.
@Osa, can you get any filthier? I feel so sorry for whoever hooks up with you as a partner. You are one miserable thing. God forbid. Tufiaaaaa
Bruno is an idiot. Has always been.
@crazyworld and @Fizzy, . . . **yawns**
Not a brand new car. Congrats nonetheless. Now that Ogbonna has chopped off his korobo. Maybe less spending on onidiri/hair braider will help him save some small change.
Koroba*
To the buyer, it is new.
Buying a brand new car in this day and age doesn’t make much sense anyway. It loses value the minute you drive it out of the car lot. I would go for a certified used…with all the warranties.
And as usual, envious people will come and comment.
Congrats Laura. Ride on