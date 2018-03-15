BellaNaija

New Whip Alert! Laura Ikeji Kanu Gifts herself a Mercedes Benz

15.03.2018 at By 19 Comments

Fashion entrepreneur and recent author Laura Ikeji Kanu is a year older today.

To celebrate her new age, the entrepreneur treated herself to a brand new black Mercedes Benz.

See photos below:

Laura Ikeji Laura Ikeji

Photo Credit: @lauraikeji

19 Comments on New Whip Alert! Laura Ikeji Kanu Gifts herself a Mercedes Benz
  • Melvy March 15, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Well deserved Laura 👏👏👏👏… You work hard! Dear Lord, may my hustle pay off so I can spoil myself like this!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Loool March 15, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Bella, please remove the “Leave a comment” box cos no one is ready to come and type and then you delete as you will.
    Congrats to Laura.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • bruno March 15, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    “Laura Ikeji Kanu Gifts herself a Mercedes Benz”

    before nko who will buy it for her? is it that her husband that does not have any job.

    the car does not look brand new.
    congrats to her tho

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Osa March 15, 2018 at 7:26 pm

      Lol.

      Love this! 3
    • Ola March 15, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      Your comment is so savage; I burst out laughing at work

      Love this! 7
    • Hmmm March 15, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      At least she didn’t lie that her husband bought it for her like a lot of women would have claimed to make their husband’s ego big

      Love this! 16
  • mee March 15, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    I like Laura’s entrepreneurial skills. Well done girl; good on you.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Babe March 15, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    I’m begging you BN please stop this ‘celebrating new age’ nonsense. What does it even mean?
    That something is popular on SM, doesn’t make it correct.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • yep March 15, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Congrats Laura and happy birthday; my sister’s birthday mate.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Seriously March 15, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    I’m yet to understand how Nigerians drive these luxurious cars in the pot holed, rough crazy nigerian roads. It’s like horror driving through the streets of Nigeria
    My uncle has a corvette, he’s never driven it. It’s just parked at his house.
    I guess it’s more of decoration.

    It feels good to see your goals and dream come true. Congrats Laura.

    Love this! 34 Reply
    • Osa March 15, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      Linda ikeji thanks so much. We all know this loud mouth didnt get the car with her own money. Someone whose shop was estsblished by Linda. Even hopsital bills of baby delivery and usa trips. Come on!

      Love this! 15
    • CrazyWorld March 15, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      @Osa….You know this because you live with them? In Yoruba, your name is synonymous with witchcraft FYI.

      She’s loud, I don’t like her but if someone is hardworking then you have to acknowledge it.

      Love this! 30
    • Fizzy March 15, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      @Osa, can you get any filthier? I feel so sorry for whoever hooks up with you as a partner. You are one miserable thing. God forbid. Tufiaaaaa

      Bruno is an idiot. Has always been.

      Love this! 10
    • Osa March 15, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      @crazyworld and @Fizzy, . . . **yawns**

      Love this! 1
  • LILO March 15, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Not a brand new car. Congrats nonetheless. Now that Ogbonna has chopped off his korobo. Maybe less spending on onidiri/hair braider will help him save some small change.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Olu March 15, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    To the buyer, it is new.
    Buying a brand new car in this day and age doesn’t make much sense anyway. It loses value the minute you drive it out of the car lot. I would go for a certified used…with all the warranties.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Hmmm March 15, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    And as usual, envious people will come and comment.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • AdamaziEvents March 15, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Congrats Laura. Ride on

    Love this! 0 Reply
