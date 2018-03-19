BellaNaija

Must Watch Trailer! Beverly Naya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Meg Otanwa & Mawuli Gavor star in “The Eve”

19.03.2018

The Eve‘ follows Funsho Oni, whose life in 48 hours will change forever as he says ‘I do’  to Yewande, his long-time heartthrob and manipulator-in-chief; the girl of his adolescent dreams.

A few of his childhood friends are determined to send Funsho off with a big bang, so they organize an epic bachelor’s eve party on a beach island where it’s all fun and games until a random beach visitor, Alero, runs into Funsho, mistaking him for his buddy, Audu, and from there on trouble ensues.

The Eve was directed by Tosin Igho and is a Cut24 Production which features Beverly Naya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Meg Otanwa, John Okafor, Mawuli Gavor, Ronke Oshodi, Ronke Odusanya, Kunle Remi, Efe Iwara, Uche Nwaefuna.

Watch trailer below:

Part 1

Part 2

1 Comments on Must Watch Trailer! Beverly Naya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Meg Otanwa & Mawuli Gavor star in "The Eve"
  • Felinda March 19, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    not every movie should go to cinema
    ah ah. Nigeria and praising of Mediocrity
    so this one too will be red carpet event? 🙂 hian 🙂

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Post a comment

