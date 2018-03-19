Must Watch Trailer! Beverly Naya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Meg Otanwa & Mawuli Gavor star in “The Eve”

‘The Eve‘ follows Funsho Oni, whose life in 48 hours will change forever as he says ‘I do’ to Yewande, his long-time heartthrob and manipulator-in-chief; the girl of his adolescent dreams.

A few of his childhood friends are determined to send Funsho off with a big bang, so they organize an epic bachelor’s eve party on a beach island where it’s all fun and games until a random beach visitor, Alero, runs into Funsho, mistaking him for his buddy, Audu, and from there on trouble ensues.

The Eve was directed by Tosin Igho and is a Cut24 Production which features Beverly Naya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Meg Otanwa, John Okafor, Mawuli Gavor, Ronke Oshodi, Ronke Odusanya, Kunle Remi, Efe Iwara, Uche Nwaefuna.

Watch trailer below:

Part 1

A post shared by Adeolu Adefarasin (@adeolu.adefarasin) on Mar 8, 2018 at 11:25pm PST

Part 2

A post shared by Adeolu Adefarasin (@adeolu.adefarasin) on Mar 8, 2018 at 11:27pm PST