Must Watch Trailer! Beverly Naya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Meg Otanwa & Mawuli Gavor star in “The Eve”

‘The Eve‘ follows Funsho Oni, whose life in 48 hours will change forever as he says ‘I do’ to Yewande, his long-time heartthrob and manipulator-in-chief; the girl of his adolescent dreams.
A few of his childhood friends are determined to send Funsho off with a big bang, so they organize an epic bachelor’s eve party on a beach island where it’s all fun and games until a random beach visitor, Alero, runs into Funsho, mistaking him for his buddy, Audu, and from there on trouble ensues.
The Eve was directed by Tosin Igho and is a Cut24 Production which features Beverly Naya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Meg Otanwa, John Okafor, Mawuli Gavor, Ronke Oshodi, Ronke Odusanya, Kunle Remi, Efe Iwara, Uche Nwaefuna.
Watch trailer below:
Part 1
Part 2
not every movie should go to cinema
ah ah. Nigeria and praising of Mediocrity
so this one too will be red carpet event? 🙂 hian 🙂