Official Photos! Dakore Egbuson Akande, Ufuoma McDermott, Jemima Osunde spotted at the Premiere of “New Money”

19.03.2018

Last night, Nollywood film New Money  premiered at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki.

The star-studded movie was directed by Tope Oshin and stars Jemima Osunde, Kate Henshaw, Osas IghodaroDakore Egbuson Akande and Adeolu Adefarasin, who were all spotted at the premiere alongside Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Lota Chukwu and Ufuoma McDermott.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, New Money was written by Chinaza Onuzo and follows the life of Toun Odumosu, a young aspiring designer whose life changes following the death of an absentee tycoon father who left her to fill his shoes.

The comedy drama follows her coming to terms with her newfound riches and takes the audience through her journey as she tries to successfully merge her newfound wealth with her old life.

We brought you first photos from the premiere and now we have the official photos.

See photos below:

Tope Oshin

Osas Ighodaro

Jemima Osunde

Kate Henshaw

Dakore Egbuson Akande

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi

Eyinna Nwigwe

Daniel K. Daniel

Daniel Etim Effiong

Lota Chukwu

Kemi Lala Akindoju

IK Osakioduwa

Tope Tedela

Ufuoma McDermott

Wofai Fada

Wole Ojo

Adeolu Adefarasin

Daala Oruwari

Blossom Chukwujekwu

Chado Eyitayo & Nike Fagbule

Damola Layonu

Moses Babtope

Naz Onuzo

Zulumoke Onuekwusi

