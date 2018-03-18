BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

First Look! Kate Henshaw, Osas Ighodaro, Jemima Osunde at the Premiere of ‘New Money’

18.03.2018 at By 3 Comments

Nollywood film New Money  is premiering today, at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki.

Kate Henshaw, Osas Ighodaro and Jemima Osunde and more celebrities have been spotted on the red carpet all dressed up.

See first photos below:

Osas Ighodaro

Jemima Osunde

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde) on

Kate Henshaw

Baaj Adebule

Kiki Omeili

Wofai Fada

Adeolu Adefarasin

Tope Oshin

Taje Prest

Meg Otanwa

3 Comments on First Look! Kate Henshaw, Osas Ighodaro, Jemima Osunde at the Premiere of ‘New Money’
  • Cutieylicious March 19, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Osas is BEAUTIFUL🙌🙌🙌🙌!!!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Temi March 19, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Can’t wait for the day when Bella would report on a film premiere and the primary focus is the film. 😴

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • californiabawlar March 19, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Is that a whole Iroko oluweri inside Osas dress? In dat case, Iba o!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija