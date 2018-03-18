First Look! Kate Henshaw, Osas Ighodaro, Jemima Osunde at the Premiere of ‘New Money’

Nollywood film New Money is premiering today, at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki.
Kate Henshaw, Osas Ighodaro and Jemima Osunde and more celebrities have been spotted on the red carpet all dressed up.
See first photos below:
18.03.2018
Osas is BEAUTIFUL🙌🙌🙌🙌!!!!
Can’t wait for the day when Bella would report on a film premiere and the primary focus is the film. 😴
Is that a whole Iroko oluweri inside Osas dress? In dat case, Iba o!