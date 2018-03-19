Let’s Feed 5000 Children together! Join Feed for Life Foundation for the Iwaya Easter Fest | Monday, April 2nd

Feed for Life Foundation (formerly known as Blinkup Foundation) was founded in 2014 to fight against child hunger in Nigeria. Since its conception, the foundation has fed over 10,000 children. In December 2017 alone, the foundation fed 3000 children and old women at the Makoko Slum, Lagos State.

The Iwaya Easter Fest organized by Feed for Life Foundation is an all-day feeding project which aims to feed 5,000 underprivileged children and also sponsor a child through school via the foundation’s scholarship scheme.

According to UNICEF, “Nigeria is the second largest contributor to the death of children under five years of age. In Nigeria, two out of five children do not get the nutrients they need for body and strength development, and over 13 million are affected in the country”. 90,000 children are expected to die in Nigeria over the next 12 months, and unless we take action, 240 children will die every day.

Working together is the only way to end hunger. We’ve built many partnerships to pursue new and better approaches, accelerate the success of our programs, and get food and other essential needs to those who need them most. We feed hungry kids all over Nigeria. In communities with severe poverty, we bring hope and real help. Feed for Life gives kids the chance to learn again, providing backpacks and school supplies to families who can’t afford them.

According to the community leaders, 60% of children at IWAYA stop schooling after their primary education due to financial instability, which leads to child labour in the community. The foundation will be supporting 5000 children with stationery to aid their learning at school.

The event will be taking place at Shogunro, Iwaya on the 2nd of April, 2018 (Easter Monday).

Sponsors include MTN Foundation, MTN Nigeria and African Exhibition Services.

