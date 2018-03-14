Former BBNaija Contestant Kemen leads the TECNO Mobile Festac Fitness and Walk in a Bid to Encourage Fitness

It is a known fact that a person who is fit is capable of living life to its fullest extent. Physical and mental fitness play very important roles in our lives and people who are both, physically and mentally fit are less prone to medical conditions. If a person is physically fit, but mentally unwell or troubled, he or she will not be able to function optimally. Mental fitness can only be achieved if your body is functioning well. You can help relax your own mind and eliminate stress by exercising regularly and eating right.

TECNO Mobile, Africa’s leading smartphone brand in its quest to promote healthy lifestyles, community development and encourage wellness and fitness, recently powered the 2nd edition of the Festac Fitness and Walk. The Lagos state supported yearly event which is put together by residents and organizations within the Festac metropolis was led by celebrity fitness instructor and ex-Big Brother Nigeria contestant, Kemen.

The event which featured a 10km walk kicked off at the FHA field in Festac with stretching exercises to loosen up the muscles and get participants pumped up for the walk. Accompanied by music, the crowd which was made up of residents, security personnel, red cross officials and fitness enthusiasts made its way through the streets of Festac to the finish line at the Festival Mall in a carnival-like procession singing, dancing and taking pictures.

At the finish point, the participants were welcomed by Tboy, the official mascot of mobile brand TECNO and led to the blue carpet where they took pictures and caught their breath before they were taken through another round of exercise routines which involved stretching, dancing, squats and planks.

In his advice to them, Kemen highlighted the importance of staying physically and mentally fit. in his words ‘People who are physically fit tend to also be healthier, are able to maintain their most optimum weight, and are also not prone to cardiac and other health problems. A person who is fit both physically and mentally is strong enough to face the ups and downs of life, and is not affected by drastic changes if they take place.’

Reiterating Kemen’s advice, Richard Ugo, brand representative of TECNO mobile encouraged participants to take their health seriously, to him ‘becoming physically fit requires a change in life style as well. You will have to incorporate a regular exercise routine in your life and also eat healthier. By avoiding junk foods, fizzy drinks, bad habits like smoking and alcohol and by getting adequate amount of rest, you will be able to become physically and mentally fit’.

It was not all exercise and fitness talk, as there were free medical check-ups and many participants at the event won gifts such as phones, gift bags and many more by taking part in the #TECNOXFFW challenge which required them to upload to social media as many images as they could of themselves participating in the walk and other exercises. Also the winners of the endurance exercise led by Kemen won gifts from TECNO mobile.

The children were not left out of the fun as they were encouraged to join TBOY in various dance and exercise routines to boost their energy levels and win gifts.

According to the organisers, the next edition of the Festac Fitness and Walk will feature more activities and wider participation by residents of Festac and its environs.

