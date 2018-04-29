BellaNaija

FG declares Tuesday May 1st Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 1st, public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Workers’ Day.

Pic 4. Nigerian workers agitating for minimum wage increment during the 2017 Worker’s Day celebration in Abuja on Monday (1/5/17).
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr M. B. Umar, signed and issued the statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement obtained from Vanguard, The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian workers on their loyalty, the strength of character, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to building a greater Nigeria.

He appreciated the central role workers play in government activities and decisions, and for keeping faith with the present administration in its resolve to build a better Nigeria. Gen. Dambazau solicited the continuous support of Nigerian Workers in government’s effort to re-position the economy and uphold the shared legacy of all Nigerians. The Minister wishes all Nigerian workers a successful May Day celebration

