Mama J ??! Tiwa Savage totally rocked the Stage at the Runway Jazz Fest

Last night, the 2018 Runway Jazz Fest held at Eko Hotel and Suites and one of the performers of the night was Mavin Record’s Tiwa Savage.

The mum of one totally rocked the stage with her amazing vocals and nice dance moves.

Her outfit for the night also stole the show and we couldn’t get enough of her.

Watch her performances below.

@tiwasavage on stage at #RunwayJazz ???? A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Apr 29, 2018 at 5:27pm PDT