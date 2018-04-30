BellaNaija

Mama J ??! Tiwa Savage totally rocked the Stage at the Runway Jazz Fest

30.04.2018

Last night, the 2018 Runway Jazz Fest held at Eko Hotel and Suites and one of the performers of the night was Mavin Record’s Tiwa Savage.

The mum of one totally rocked the stage with her amazing vocals and nice dance moves.

Her outfit for the night also stole the show and we couldn’t get enough of her.

Watch her performances below.

@tiwasavage on stage at #RunwayJazz ????

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

So much fan love for Mama Jam Jam at #RunwayJazz tonight ❤

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

2 Comments
  • Cee April 30, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Can’t be the only one that noticed her husband’s” completely out of the picture now, rumor has it” he relocated and his sone with her for good… she should keep slaying!!! Just hope she’s truly happy with herself on the inside.

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Cee April 30, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      His done” with her, I meant to say.

      Love this! 8
