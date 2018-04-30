Mama J ??! Tiwa Savage totally rocked the Stage at the Runway Jazz Fest

Last night, the 2018 Runway Jazz Fest held at Eko Hotel and Suites and one of the performers of the night was Mavin Record’s Tiwa Savage.
The mum of one totally rocked the stage with her amazing vocals and nice dance moves.
Her outfit for the night also stole the show and we couldn’t get enough of her.
Watch her performances below.
Can’t be the only one that noticed her husband’s” completely out of the picture now, rumor has it” he relocated and his sone with her for good… she should keep slaying!!! Just hope she’s truly happy with herself on the inside.
His done” with her, I meant to say.