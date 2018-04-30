Watch Davido declare his Love for Girlfriend Chioma at her Pre-Birthday Party ?

Being in love is so sweet.

Music star Davido has not shied away from declaring his love for his new girlfriend Chioma. The two of them have gone on trips together and he has also severally celebrated her on his social media pages.

Last night, ahead of her birthday, Davido and Chioma were at a club and with a mic in his hand, Davido publicly declared his love for her saying “I’m in love o”.

Watch the sweet moment below.

Today the music star and father of two will also be releasing a new song about Chioma. We can’t wait to hear it.