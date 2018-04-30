BellaNaija

Being in love is so sweet.

Music star Davido has not shied away from declaring his love for his new girlfriend Chioma. The two of them have gone on trips together and he has also severally celebrated her on his social media pages.

Last night, ahead of her birthday, Davido and Chioma were at a club and with a mic in his hand, Davido publicly declared his love for her saying “I’m in love o”.

Watch the sweet moment below.

Today the music star and father of two will also be releasing a new song about Chioma. We can’t wait to hear it.

15 Comments on Watch Davido declare his Love for Girlfriend Chioma at her Pre-Birthday Party ?
  • AmericanWonder April 30, 2018 at 10:11 am

    What is this new obsession with SEVERALLY! Every where I see in on naij SM, it is used incorrectly, it is best left to legal and business use not in everyday conversation. Read that sentence aloud to your self – it doesn’t flow smoothly!
    BN if you want don’t post it at least you will sha read it. – You have olodos writing for you. The site is becoming boring people hardly comment anymore because you post tacky stories and then go all Stasi like filtering comments.

    Love this! 232 Reply
    • Cozygal April 30, 2018 at 12:10 pm

      Sigh. Gets worse by the day. If the writers don’t get it right, what happened to the editors?

      Love this! 67
    • memebaby April 30, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      becoming boring ? lol..its been boring.. idk what happened.. no more traffic, dry or over beaten topics..you guys need to do something of just close shop.

      Love this! 64
    • curious April 30, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      so true!

      Love this! 36
  • Lilo April 30, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    I can’t for the life of me take a 25 yr old with 3 baby mamas seriously. This too shall pass. Chichi- now is the time tobdouble up on the pill

    Love this! 192 Reply
    • Tope April 30, 2018 at 2:18 pm

      As in, no matter how much money he has

      Love this! 40
    • Ephi April 30, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      @double up on the pill ??

      Love this! 60
    • curious April 30, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      LOL this comment! I’m telling you!

      Love this! 41
    • Nahum April 30, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      Chioma abeg, don’t disgrace your people and become baby mama number 4. This man has professed love to 3 women and given them bele. Abeg be wise and tie your legs if you no fit close am

      Love this! 43
  • Tolulope Obisesan April 30, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Every day is not a holiday
    My life’s like a subway o
    I know this love don’t last

    Look at me tell me what you see
    Do you believe this love is real o
    I know this love don’t last

    I have come from far away
    To see this go down the drain
    ………

    lol

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • Cocoa May 1, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      “My mama say baby be careful…if anybody come to say “i love” oo ooooo ooooo”

      Thanks for reminding me of this great song!!

      Love this! 28
  • Wii April 30, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    I don’t think he has ever professed love for anyone like this before. Chi is special

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • John April 30, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Hype man shouting First lady
    .lol

    Carry on OBO….

    Gra Gra is for broke men

    She is not the first and won’t be the last.

    Enjoy!!

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • cicimeleko April 30, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Dear chioma,
    Na wa o, abeg check the track record before you start this race,
    unless you are using Jaruma Empire’s “SILKY KOLA”;;
    Nne nwayo nwayo inugo!!!!

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Cee April 30, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Enough of this irrelevant noice from this little boy” looks like a low budget Bollywood movie… the chioma girl” can’t be trusted.. did anyone see her old pic” before her rather unrealistic transformation!!!!

    Love this! 32 Reply
