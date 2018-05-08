BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Some of the Best Twitter Reactions to 2018 #METGala

08.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

Some of the Best Twitter Reactions to 2018 #METGala

The Met Gala, one of the biggest events of the year, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination” and the red carpet was definitely full of over-the-top and beautiful ensembles. From Rihanna dressing as the Pope to Katy Perry dressed as an angel.

Twitter has been in a frenzy as fans had a lot of things to say about their favorite celebrities, and what they wore.

Here are some of the best reactions.

1 Comments on Some of the Best Twitter Reactions to 2018 #METGala

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija