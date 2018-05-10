Dangote becomes the only Black person on list of Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful People

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been named as the only black person on Forbes’ ‘The World’s Most Powerful People’ list.
The billionaire moved up 2 spaces from 68 in 2017 to 66, with the only other black person in the list the previous year Barack Obama absent this year.
The list is headed this year by Chinese President Xi Jinping, after the country amended its constitution, granting him the opportunity to rule for life.
Jinping bumped Russian President Vladimir Putin off the top spot, which he had occupied for 4 years.
US President Donald Trump falls to the 3rd spot, right in front of the world’s most powerful woman, Angela Merkel.
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud makes his debut on the list at number 8, with North Korean leaser Kim Jong-un at number 36.
Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME
Not to knock his hustle, but I think Chimamanda Adichie is the most powerful black person alive now . Though, I doubt she would deign to accede to this fact Her influence will keep rising until she displaces others before her. I expect World War 3 on this comment. Lol !
“Most powerful black person alive now”
More powerful than Oprah, Obama etc???
Your opinion sha
Nah, it is not worth any fight, talk-less a quarrel (World war ???). It is an opinion and valid to the owner but I think it not true. She didn’t make the list so please let us know why you think she is?
Chimamanda with three books and one novella really? Because of all the oyinbo media exposure? Haba now. She has done well no doubt but please…
Now to this Oga that is a billionaire all by himself… not making more billionaires like him in Nigeria. I am not very impressed sha. I think he needs to do more… you can never work in Microsoft and be poor meanwhile this guys hires PhD to drive trucks.
@Ceetoo, people get rich (at Microsoft and elsewhere) for what they actually bring to the table and not because of the degree they hold. Even the said Bill Gates did not graduate from college. When Nigerians get around to grasping the rather basic concept that skill and capacity trumps certificates, perhaps folks will stop buying certificates or prostituting themselves for same. Meanwhile, we have graduates of automotive engineering who cannot figure out how a basic car engine works in real-life. SMDH
Ceetoo, to each his/her own, but I respect Dangote so much more for providing direct and indirect jobs for probably tens of thousands of Nigerians than I would for making a handful of people billionaires.
Congratulation to Dangote.
Yes my dear, more powerful than both. You will concede to her influence soon. And somehow I have never heard of Obama and Oprah . Lol !
Daughters of Chimamanda are funny sha
After all , she was able to bully crooked hillary into changing her twitter Bio
@Dayo. Thank you for your submission and i agree with you completely on Microsoft with regards to value adding that people bring to the table. However can i ask that what value adding venture has Dangote been able to support or sponsor? I don’t even work with Microsoft but I am a direct beneficiary of Bill Gates, and i am even based in Nigeria … yes based on value. I only mentioned certificate because how can you measure that someone can provide value — Certificate is one way (this is debatable)
@Ovadje, if it is just about providing jobs then even i should be on that list, do you know how many people i provide jobs for? my dear for you to be a billionaire (money worth) you should more than provide jobs for people… you to be producing people and corporation that will be providing jobs for people…. Dangote is a lone Billionaire in Nigeria and there is a problem with that. Anyway half bread is better than none… we go manage him like that.
PS I gather that sometimes even salaries are delayed (i think that is improving now sha with all the forbes exposure)
CEETOO, just came across this discussion. Dangote adds value through backward integration by taking Nigerian raw materials and, instead of exporting it like we do about every other raw material in Nigeria, processes it into much more valuable finished cement. He adds value by helping Nigeria (along BUA and others) move from reportedly the world’s second largest importer of cement (behind only the US) to a net exporter, conserving and earning forex for Nigeria. He adds value by enabling scores of SME distributors and suppliers (and several others along the value chain). Finally. I do not think that his influence comes from simply providing jobs across the African continent but frankly from being a watershed African businessman who is doing things that was previously not associated with African businesses.