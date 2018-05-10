Dangote becomes the only Black person on list of Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful People

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been named as the only black person on Forbes’ ‘The World’s Most Powerful People’ list.

The billionaire moved up 2 spaces from 68 in 2017 to 66, with the only other black person in the list the previous year Barack Obama absent this year.

The list is headed this year by Chinese President Xi Jinping, after the country amended its constitution, granting him the opportunity to rule for life.

Jinping bumped Russian President Vladimir Putin off the top spot, which he had occupied for 4 years.

US President Donald Trump falls to the 3rd spot, right in front of the world’s most powerful woman, Angela Merkel.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud makes his debut on the list at number 8, with North Korean leaser Kim Jong-un at number 36.

You can see the full list HERE.

Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME