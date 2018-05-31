Donald Trump holds Prison Reform Meeting with Kim Kardashian

Reality tv star and beauty entrepreneur Kim Kardashian met with U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss prison reforms.
Kardashian who had been in talks with Trump’s in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner for a while, was there to request a pardon for Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offence.
While details of the meeting are not yet released, Trump, following the meeting shared a photo of him and Kardashian in the Oval Office and wrote:
“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing”
Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
Kardashian, in a statement on her Twitter page said after the meeting:
I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she — and so many like her — will get a second chance at life.
I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018
We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018
