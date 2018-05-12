BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

First Look at John Dumelo & his Love Mawunya’s Traditional Wedding in Ghana

12.05.2018 at By 6 Comments

Today is Ghanaian movie star John Dumelo and his sweetheart Mawunya‘s traditional engagement in Ghana.

Close friends and family are currently celebrating with the couple in an intimate ceremony.

Keep refreshing www.bellanaija.com/weddings for more and follow @bellanaijaweddings on Instagram.

The Couple

Yvonne Nelson

John Dumelo

Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari

Joselyn Dumas

6 Comments on First Look at John Dumelo & his Love Mawunya’s Traditional Wedding in Ghana
  • Della Russel May 12, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Beautiful pictures. John is officially off the market. May their union be more beautiful than the ceremony. God blessed their union.

    Love this! 105 Reply
  • Yendi May 12, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Everyone looks smashing! What a gorgeous couple, much peace, love and blessings to Mr and Mrs. Dumelo

    Love this! 84 Reply
  • Becky May 12, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    My prayer is answered. Thanks been to God.

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Pat May 12, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Jackie Appiah is a beautiful woman😊

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • Unicorn May 14, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Congrats to John and Mawunya. God bless your marriage. Everyone is looking lovely.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Adamazi May 14, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Congratulations JD

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija