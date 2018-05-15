France Way! Davido is in Cannes 🇫🇷

Music star Davido has just made it known he is Cannes, France as he shared the photo above on his Twitter page with the caption; Mans in Cannes !!!

Although he hasn’t shared what exactly he is there for, it’s public knowledge the 2018 Cannes Film Festival is currently happening and one thing we know is wherever OBO is, something is for sure about to go down & we can’t wait to see what he’s got up his sleeves.