France Way! Davido is in Cannes 🇫🇷

Music star Davido has just made it known he is Cannes, France as he shared the photo above on his Twitter page with the caption; Mans in Cannes !!!
Although he hasn’t shared what exactly he is there for, it’s public knowledge the 2018 Cannes Film Festival is currently happening and one thing we know is wherever OBO is, something is for sure about to go down & we can’t wait to see what he’s got up his sleeves.
Why are we such slaves to international labels? Labels that when we buy from them, we enrich another country’s economy? When our own economy can massively benefit from supporting home grown brands?
I understand owning a few pieces here and there from Gucci and Fendi, LV and Prada, Off White and Vetements etc…but when you rep Naija but your entire wardrobe screams these designers, it’s not too good na. Haba
Our Nigerian high end labels can do with some of this income.
Our Nigerian up and coming (but good quality) labels can do with the exposure
Side eye to Davido, Tiwa, Wizkid and Toke. Add Lisa in there for good measure, because as a Nigerian designer herself, she can set a better example.
