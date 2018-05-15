BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

France Way! Davido is in Cannes 🇫🇷

15.05.2018 at By 4 Comments

Music star Davido has just made it known he is Cannes, France as he shared the photo above on his Twitter page with the caption; Mans in Cannes !!!

Although he hasn’t shared what exactly he is there for, it’s public knowledge the 2018 Cannes Film Festival is currently happening and one thing we know is wherever OBO is, something is for sure about to go down & we can’t wait to see what he’s got up his sleeves.

4 Comments on France Way! Davido is in Cannes 🇫🇷
  • Concerned May 16, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Why are we such slaves to international labels? Labels that when we buy from them, we enrich another country’s economy? When our own economy can massively benefit from supporting home grown brands?

    I understand owning a few pieces here and there from Gucci and Fendi, LV and Prada, Off White and Vetements etc…but when you rep Naija but your entire wardrobe screams these designers, it’s not too good na. Haba

    Our Nigerian high end labels can do with some of this income.
    Our Nigerian up and coming (but good quality) labels can do with the exposure

    Side eye to Davido, Tiwa, Wizkid and Toke. Add Lisa in there for good measure, because as a Nigerian designer herself, she can set a better example.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • chanter sonya May 16, 2018 at 10:27 am

    This man davido needs Jesus, he may not admit it but its true.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • marlee May 16, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    is he there for carpet removal. Lol. immature twit

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • MERCY YONGLA May 16, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Hmm! People will only try to hate , abeg be happy for this bruh haba , why all the hate , pls davido u do well abeg

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija