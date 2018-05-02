IGP Idris fails to Appear before Senate for 2nd Time

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris once again failed to appear before the Nigerian Senate after he was asked to do so, Punch reports.

The Senate had asked that he appear before them to provide clarity on the arrest of senator Dino Melaye and the ongoing killings in Benue State.

Idris had the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila, representing him, a move the senators rejected.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki complained that something of that sort has never happened in the history of the Senate.

“I don’t think that this has ever happened before,” he said.