BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

IGP Idris fails to Appear before Senate for 2nd Time

02.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

IG of Police again shuns Senate's Invitation | BellaNaija

IG of Police Ibrahim Idris

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris once again failed to appear before the Nigerian Senate after he was asked to do so, Punch reports.

The Senate had asked that he appear before them to provide clarity on the arrest of senator Dino Melaye and the ongoing killings in Benue State.

Idris had the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila, representing him, a move the senators rejected.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki complained that something of that sort has never happened in the history of the Senate.

“I don’t think that this has ever happened before,” he said.

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija