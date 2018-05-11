BellaNaija

Lupita Nyong’o is Picture Perfect in Dior at #Cannes2018

11.05.2018

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o was picture perfect yesterday as she made her red carpet debut for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at the screening of Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite) held at Palais des Festivals on Thursday (May 10) in Cannes, France.

The 35-year-old Black Panther star was gorgeous in a Dior Haute Couture gown with Chopard jewelry.

Earlier in the day, Lupita had accompanied co-stars Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain and Fan Bingbing at their 355 photo call. Click here if you missed it.

See more of Lupita’s stunning red carpet look below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz | Nicholas Hunt | Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Tristan Fewings | Pascal Le Segretain

  • Californiabawlar May 11, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    YQY!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Engoz May 11, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      I know, right?!!! Breath of fresh air!

      Love this! 25
