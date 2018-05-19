Former Playboy Model Leaps to Death with Seven-year-old Son

A former Playboy centerfold model and her 7-year-old son have died after jumping from a New York hotel, Fox reports.
The woman, identified as Stephanie Adams plunged to her death along with her 7-year-old child after apparently jumping off the balcony of the Gotham penthouse hotel suite she was staying in.
According to the Police, the 47-year-old model had been in bitter custody battle with her allegedly abusive and estranged husband over their son, Vincent.
Adams had recently been asked that she hand over her son’s passport to the police as well as meet her estranged husband Charles Nicolai at a police precinct for handovers of their child.
A hotel employee who works at a restaurant in the building says the mother and son fell from the 25th floor.
Poor kid.
Nkan be.
Jesus Christ!!!!! She didn’t want to handover the child to her ex! And suicide and murder was her best option?! 🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️
You don’t know what her state of mind was.
People are going through serious things
@EC, whatever she might have been going through, the kid is still an innocent. May their souls find peace.
This is so sad. I can’t even begin to understand and comment…
You can Imagine how the devil has eaten into the heart of men, That is why I’d always say Submit yourself to God and He will take charge of all your Problems, Challenges…..
All things work together for our Good be it weakness, pains, strength etc…. They’re all intentional
Someone said ” You don’t know what her state of mind was. People are going through serious things” Yes We all are facing the same thing.
When you yield yourself totally to God He strengthens you even in you Down setting, in your complex state of mind he still Comforts.