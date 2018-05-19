BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Former Playboy Model Leaps to Death with Seven-year-old Son

19.05.2018 at By 7 Comments

Playboy

A former Playboy centerfold model and her 7-year-old son have died after jumping from a New York hotel, Fox reports.

The woman, identified as Stephanie Adams plunged to her death along with her 7-year-old child after apparently jumping off the balcony of the Gotham penthouse hotel suite she was staying in.

According to the Police, the 47-year-old model had been in bitter custody battle with her allegedly abusive and estranged husband over their son, Vincent.

Adams had recently been asked that she hand over her son’s passport to the police as well as meet her estranged husband Charles Nicolai at a police precinct for handovers of their child.

A hotel employee who works at a restaurant in the building says the mother and son fell from the 25th floor.

7 Comments on Former Playboy Model Leaps to Death with Seven-year-old Son
  • 9ja May 19, 2018 at 4:18 am

    Poor kid.

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • Kanyinsola May 19, 2018 at 6:58 am

    Jesus Christ!!!!! She didn’t want to handover the child to her ex! And suicide and murder was her best option?! 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • Ec May 19, 2018 at 7:11 am

      You don’t know what her state of mind was.

      People are going through serious things

      Love this! 56
    • Dayo May 19, 2018 at 11:08 pm

      @EC, whatever she might have been going through, the kid is still an innocent. May their souls find peace.

      Love this! 12
  • Authentic Sunshine May 19, 2018 at 8:11 am

    This is so sad. I can’t even begin to understand and comment…

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Miles May 19, 2018 at 10:39 am

    You can Imagine how the devil has eaten into the heart of men, That is why I’d always say Submit yourself to God and He will take charge of all your Problems, Challenges…..

    All things work together for our Good be it weakness, pains, strength etc…. They’re all intentional

    Someone said ” You don’t know what her state of mind was. People are going through serious things” Yes We all are facing the same thing.

    When you yield yourself totally to God He strengthens you even in you Down setting, in your complex state of mind he still Comforts.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija