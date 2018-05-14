“Put pressure on the government to do something” – Leah Sharibu’s father Begs

Nathaniel Sharibu, father of the 1 girl left in the custody of Islamic sect Boko Haram, has begged the Nigerian media to help put pressure on the Nigerian government, The Cable reports.
The terrorists had abducted 112 girls from the Government Girls Science & Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State, and had returned all but 5 who passed in during the abduction and Leah Sharibu.
The girls who returned to their families later revealed that Leah had refused to renounce her religion and that’s why the terrorists had refused to let her go.
Nathaniel, speaking in an interview with RayPower 100.5 FM on Monday, said the government has not reached out to him on the whereabouts of his daughter.
He asked that the media help put pressure on the government to ensure the return of his daughter. He said:
Today is her 15th birthday and the family is very sad about her absence.
I am not receiving anything from the government, [it] is only the church that has been coming to pray for me. They have been encouraging me through their prayers and advising me.
I have not heard anything from state, local and federal government. I’m even confused now.
I need your assistance, I need you to put pressure on the government to do something about it and ensure the release of my daughter.
This is sad. I hope the government does something to secure her release. The Catholic church is holding a peaceful protest in all diocese in Nigeria on Tuesday. May God return Leah home
Amen
It’s so shameful that the lives of citizens does not matter to leaders n other citizens. We tend to go on with life so easily. So efforts are not being made to release all those held hostage. Life is truly unfair and cruel. What are all Christians in Nigeria doing? They are praying n protesting on their church premises? It’s laughable. Real action is what is needed if we keep tolerating neglect we will wake up in slavery someday. There is no hashtag for this girl but when a bomb explosion occurs in Paris and US many Nigerians and Africans will join the #.
Jesus take the wheel
Dear God, please protect Leah and give her parents the strength to keep holding on strong. Its a heartbreaking situation, no child deserves this.
This is Nigeria – Childish Gambino