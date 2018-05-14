“Put pressure on the government to do something” – Leah Sharibu’s father Begs

Nathaniel Sharibu, father of the 1 girl left in the custody of Islamic sect Boko Haram, has begged the Nigerian media to help put pressure on the Nigerian government, The Cable reports.

The terrorists had abducted 112 girls from the Government Girls Science & Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State, and had returned all but 5 who passed in during the abduction and Leah Sharibu.

The girls who returned to their families later revealed that Leah had refused to renounce her religion and that’s why the terrorists had refused to let her go.

Nathaniel, speaking in an interview with RayPower 100.5 FM on Monday, said the government has not reached out to him on the whereabouts of his daughter.

He asked that the media help put pressure on the government to ensure the return of his daughter. He said:

Today is her 15th birthday and the family is very sad about her absence. I am not receiving anything from the government, [it] is only the church that has been coming to pray for me. They have been encouraging me through their prayers and advising me. I have not heard anything from state, local and federal government. I’m even confused now. I need your assistance, I need you to put pressure on the government to do something about it and ensure the release of my daughter.