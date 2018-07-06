Cardi B files $15m Countersuit against Former Manager

Cardi B has filed a $15 million countersuit against her ex manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, TMZ is reporting.

The rapper filed the suit at a federal court on Thursday, saying that he was overly controlling of her personal life and career. She claims he wanted to control her relationship with Offset.

In the suit, according to TMZ, Cardi B said that Shaft arranged a management deal that was way too beneficial to him, at her own expense.

Cardi B said Shaft wanted a 50% commission off her Sony Music publishing deal when he already got 20%.

Shaft had, in April, sued Cardi B for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, declaratory judgment and defamation, and sought damages “not less than $10,000,000.”. His team had said:

Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image. While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint. Shaft is confident that his lawsuit will validate his conduct and substantiate his legal claims.

