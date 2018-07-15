“You complete me…Your heart is my home” – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo shares Sweet Message on Wife Dolapo’s Birthday

Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo has nothing but sweet words for his wife Dolapo today as she celebrates her birthday today.

The couple has been married for 29 years.

He wrote on Twitter:

I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart. You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me! You are as beautiful as the day I met you. Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home.