“You complete me…Your heart is my home” – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo shares Sweet Message on Wife Dolapo’s Birthday

Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo has nothing but sweet words for his wife Dolapo today as she celebrates her birthday today.
The couple has been married for 29 years.
He wrote on Twitter:
I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart. You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me! You are as beautiful as the day I met you. Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home.
Insensitive brief Vice President! You recite this ode to your wife whilst your government is daily shedding blood of innocent babies, toddlers, teenagers and adults who deserve what we all do.😱😭🤕. Posterity will judge you short man devil!
Scores of orphans are in IDPs malnourished and ultra vulnerable. It has become very difficult to be a Nigerian. Several people are now on my pay roll just to assuage the acute poverty unleashed on Nigerians by your government and you are here singing love song. Otolo Gba gbue gi there.
Please let him be ohh the position buhari puts him is more of a ceremonial head, he has to obey his oga please dont fault him cause his hands are tied. We only depend on God to do whats best for nigeria. You will never understand the importance of a supportive spouse in trying times like this for him.
Where is his morality? Can’t he resign ? As far as nene+ is concerned his hands are not tied but soiled with blood. He is more interested in being a VP than choosing the path of honor.
I got your point tho. but accept he has no honor. A Deputy governor resigned not too long ago if my memory serve me……..
Couldn’t help smiling when I read this.. Cheers to you both!
Our country would be a better place if the VP was the President. We virtually have a passenger as our current president and his inability to be very decisive on a lot of issues is why we are in this rot. I was one of his very ardent supporters when he won the last elections but he has been too slow in taking decisions on very key matters and moving our country forward. I think he should retire and let a much younger and decisive leader take over
Wow! This is so nice . happy birthday madam. Continue to age gracefully
Wow! That was a very sweet message Prof. Happy Birthday to your darling heartthrob. I wish you guys more blissful years together. Haters;go and hug transformer.
This is a beautiful word from a true husband.If every man can appreciate their like this,the world will be Better
Being a VP at the cost of Nigerians blood is gross wickedness! The Vice President has long lost the respect I had for him.
Do you remember daniel in the bible? That had to assist a proud and greedy king to rule his nation,why do you think daniel did not resign? Hmm osinbanjo knew politics is bloody and corrupt but still God told him to go ahead and take Up the position and only God will tell him to resign when he deems fit. Dont you remember timez when he was uninformed about meetings? Most likely he might not return in 2019,lets keep praying for everything to work in our favour no matter the party that wins.
All I know is that I don’t want that gap toothed man!
Evil (Buhari) continues when good men do nothing.
He is as culpable as Buhari in my opinion for standing by and doing nothing about the massacre on Christians and Christian institution. People are killed in the most brutal way, Children are orphaned daily, the IDP camps are overflowing with diseases, sexual assault and deprivation, Security forces are on a rampage and we have become the poorest country despite the fight against corruption and discovery of foreign loot………
God will not do for man what man can do for himself.
Nene+ ,nice to read your comments, again.
HBD, Mrs vice president!
She looks very homely.
The Osinbajo’s both husband and wife, have long sold their souls to the devil of Bourdillon aka Tinubu. While the wife gives the appearance of being homely, she looks and behaves like the evil joker in Batman movie.
U JUST CRACK ME UP…. HAHAHAHAH
To think that many Nigerian Christians got the courage to vote this man because they thought he has an intelligent and Godfearing deputy only to end up being persecuted. While Nigerians are dying in droves he is chanting a love song to his wife. Never again should anyone vote for a candidate cos he has a good deputy. In Nigeria, deputy presidents, governors are as useless as the ‘P’ in Psychology.
