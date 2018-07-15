Ekiti Elections: My Victory Significant to Future of Democracy in Nigeria – Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor-elect Kayode Fayemi has described his victory in the polls as significant to the future of democracy in Nigeria.

The Cable reports that Fayemi said this while addressing reporters after his win was declared.

Fayemi, who won 12 out of the 16 local governments, said the victory is for restoring the values of the people.

The victory of this election, I believe, is for reclaiming the land and restoring the values of our people. Our values in Ekiti are respect for our leaders, commitment to our people, non-brigandage, non criminality and so on. This victory is a victory for all, it is not a victory for only Gov. Kayode Fayemi, it is a victory for all the Ekiti people. It was not just an Ekiti election, I want people to understand that this election has a lot of significance to the future of democracy in Nigeria. The fact that we have witnessed a free, fair and transparent election process has huge importance for similar exercises like Osun state next door to us and eventually the national elections in February 2019.