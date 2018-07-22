BellaNaija

“Dancing Senator” Adeleke wins PDP Ticket for Osun Governorship Election

22.07.2018

Senator Ademola Adeleke, representing Osun West district has clinched the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun state governorship election.

According to Channels, Bayelsa state governorship Seriake Dickson, who is the Chairman of the Election Committee, declared the Adeleke the winner on Saturday.

Adeleke got 1,569 votes from delegates beating Dr Akin Ogunbiyi who polled 1,562 votes. He also beat Fatai Akinbade and Nathaniel Oke.

Eleven aspirants had declared interest, but 7 later pulled out.

Adeleke is an uncle to pop star Davido who became a senator after his brother Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was the representative of Osun West district, passed last year.

Adeleke is popularly referred to as “dancing senator” after several videos of him rocking the dance floor surface online.

3 Comments on “Dancing Senator” Adeleke wins PDP Ticket for Osun Governorship Election
  • Star July 22, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Lmaoo. Nigerians don’t even know their problem. PVC ko!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • nwa nna July 22, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Ha! I said it when he danced his way into the senate, that he would surely dance his way into the governorship… The joke is on Nigerians, unfortunately!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • omomo July 22, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    he looks like a fun guy..hope he will at least have a strong administrative team to help him steer the ship of Osun state ..if not oyo will be their portion

    Love this! 11 Reply
