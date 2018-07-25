Newlyweds Stevie J. & Faith Evans Get Tattoos to Celebrate their Love

Just a few days after tying the knot, Stevie J. and Faith Evans decided to get new inks to commemorate their union. The couple also took to their individual social media platforms to show off their latest act of love.

Faith shared a video of her new ink on Instagram which shows off their marriage date in roman numerals. She captioned the video: Mrs.Jordan❤️ VII.XVII.MMXVIII

Faith’s announcement was preceded by Stevie’s Tweet which featured a photo of a freshly inked initials of Faith’s name including her new name of course! The photo was adorably captioned: All I desire in my world #FaithReneeJordan.

