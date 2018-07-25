Newlyweds Stevie J. & Faith Evans Get Tattoos to Celebrate their Love

Just a few days after tying the knot, Stevie J. and Faith Evans decided to get new inks to commemorate their union. The couple also took to their individual social media platforms to show off their latest act of love.
Faith shared a video of her new ink on Instagram which shows off their marriage date in roman numerals. She captioned the video: Mrs.Jordan❤️ VII.XVII.MMXVIII
Faith’s announcement was preceded by Stevie’s Tweet which featured a photo of a freshly inked initials of Faith’s name including her new name of course! The photo was adorably captioned: All I desire in my world #FaithReneeJordan.
All I desire to hear in my world. #FaithReneeJordan pic.twitter.com/xnJ8isFYfq
— Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) July 24, 2018
Tattoo or no tattoo we shall see how long it lasts. This is her third marriage and she has three baby daddies. Don’t know his story.
loool… she really isnt the problem here.. this man is a mess.
She’s actually the problem. Women make awful decisions on men then get shocked and hurt when the man treats them like garbage. But then it makes sense bcos these women are the same as the men, you attract your like.
They are both wrong for each other, wife no well, husband sef no well.
I wish them a Happy married life. But don’t people ever learn from other people’s mistakes
To even think she’s already looking old, i just can’t start imagining how she’s going to be if Stevie j starts with her!!! Mtschew
Bella, where is my comment???
“Steebie j” in *Shenellica bettencourt voice* lmao Ratchet reality TV show is highly entertaining.
Same Stevie J who is sleeping with his “Artists” on LAHH ATL? Lol!
Why do we women do this ourselves? Why?