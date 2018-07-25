BellaNaija

Newlyweds Stevie J. & Faith Evans Get Tattoos to Celebrate their Love

25.07.2018

Just a few days after tying the knot, Stevie J. and Faith Evans decided to get new inks to commemorate their union. The couple also took to their individual social media platforms to show off their latest act of love.

Faith shared a video of her new ink on Instagram which shows off their marriage date in roman numerals. She captioned the video: Mrs.Jordan❤️ VII.XVII.MMXVIII

Faith’s announcement was preceded by Stevie’s Tweet which featured a photo of a freshly inked initials of Faith’s name including her new name of course! The photo was adorably captioned: All I desire in my world #FaithReneeJordan. 

 

 

9 Comments on Newlyweds Stevie J. & Faith Evans Get Tattoos to Celebrate their Love
  • Joke July 25, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Tattoo or no tattoo we shall see how long it lasts. This is her third marriage and she has three baby daddies. Don’t know his story.

    • lumka July 25, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      loool… she really isnt the problem here.. this man is a mess.

      • Seriously July 25, 2018 at 11:15 pm

        She’s actually the problem. Women make awful decisions on men then get shocked and hurt when the man treats them like garbage. But then it makes sense bcos these women are the same as the men, you attract your like.

        • keke driver July 26, 2018 at 10:23 am

          They are both wrong for each other, wife no well, husband sef no well.

  • Miss Fine July 25, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    I wish them a Happy married life. But don’t people ever learn from other people’s mistakes

  • Lynda pam July 25, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    To even think she’s already looking old, i just can’t start imagining how she’s going to be if Stevie j starts with her!!! Mtschew

  • Lynda pam July 25, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Bella, where is my comment???

  • D July 25, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    “Steebie j” in *Shenellica bettencourt voice* lmao Ratchet reality TV show is highly entertaining.

  • Akpeno July 27, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Same Stevie J who is sleeping with his “Artists” on LAHH ATL? Lol!
    Why do we women do this ourselves? Why?

