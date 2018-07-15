“Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom” – Kim Kardashian argues Kylie Jenner is “Self-Made”

Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes’ America’s Women Billionaires issue and was ranked among “60 Richest Self-Made Women” by the magazine.

The internet erupted with people praising her for how far she’s come, and others saying she’s not “self-made” as she was born into a family that had achieved success.

Forbes values Kylie’s beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics at nearly $800 million. With earnings from TV programs and endorsements running into millions and $60 million in estimated after-tax dividends she’s taken from her company, Forbes says “she’s conservatively worth $900 million.”

Defending Kylie, Kim Kardashian, who was also named in the list told Refinery29:

I really didn’t get it, because she is ‘self-made’ — we are all ‘self-made’. What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense… I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.

On Kylie injecting her lips since she was 17, and removing the fillers recently, Kim said she’s proud of her for “(taking) an insecurity of hers and [figuring] out how to make a really successful business off of it.”

Kim continued:

Me, Kylie, not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice. That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Kardashian/Jenner Apps