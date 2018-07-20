Offset Reportedly Arrested in Georgia for Gun Possession

Multiple media platforms are reporting that new dad, Offset has been arrested in Georgia and from what we hear, he might have gotten into serious trouble with the state.

TMZ first broke the news of the Migos member’s arrest just outside Atlanta. According to the news platform, Offset was pulled over by the cops for driving in a tinted SUV. Upon search, they discovered at least a gun in the SUV. The rapper faces serious jail term if convicted considering he’s already a convicted felon.

Offset and partner, CardiB just welcomed a daughter, Kulture together a few days ago.