Souad Abderrahim becomes first Female Mayor of Tunis

All around the world, women are reaching new milestones, breaking glass ceilings, and the women of the Arab world are, too.

Souad Abderrahim, a woman from the moderate Islamic Party in Tunisia, has been elected the first female mayor of the capital Tunis.

Abderrahim, who according to NBC News, is a 54-year-old pharmacist, is a member of the party which seeks to separate politics from religion.

Abderrahim, a former lawmaker and an advocate for women’s rights, dedicated her win to women:

I dedicate this win to all Tunisians and all women who have struggled to be in such senior positions.

Photo Credit: Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters