Souad Abderrahim becomes first Female Mayor of Tunis

All around the world, women are reaching new milestones, breaking glass ceilings, and the women of the Arab world are, too.
Souad Abderrahim, a woman from the moderate Islamic Party in Tunisia, has been elected the first female mayor of the capital Tunis.
Abderrahim, who according to NBC News, is a 54-year-old pharmacist, is a member of the party which seeks to separate politics from religion.
Abderrahim, a former lawmaker and an advocate for women’s rights, dedicated her win to women:
I dedicate this win to all Tunisians and all women who have struggled to be in such senior positions.
Photo Credit: Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters
A woman leader in an Arab country? Where is her veil? This tells us that fanaticism and fundamentalism is for the poor and/or unenlightened.
@ Jokobaba thanks for your comment. U know what? Islam is the most liberating religion u can ever think of. I’m a muslim and proud of the rights my religion has granted me, if u shd study islam very well, u will get to know what I’m talking about but unfortunately for most of our women they do not learn and the men who are the so called ‘ learned’ interpret all that they learn to suit their selfish desires. The companions of the Holy Prophet learned the religion from a woman, women have served and occupied important roles in islamic history. And most importantly in islam, seeking of knowledge is mandatory upon every male and female muslim. When u look at inheritance and marriage under islam for example, the rights of women are extensively explained and believe u me they surpass that of the men. I can’t explain everything here but I will urge us all to take time research and learn. And also take time to ask the appropriate people for explanations on any topic we do not understand.
Arab and Muslim countries have had female leaders way long before the west. Women in Islamic countries started voting way long before women in the west. The west just knows how to package their faults better.
Is she the same woman who said “single mothers are a disgrace to Tunisia and do not have the right to exist?”