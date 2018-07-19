BellaNaija

Tonye Cole gifts wife Sylvia a Mercedes SUV on their 23rd Wedding Anniversary

19.07.2018

Today is the 23rd wedding anniversary of business mogul Tonye Cole and his wife, Sylvia.

To celebrate, the CEO and co founder of Sahara Group, splashed some cash on buying his wife a brand new Mercedes SUV.

Tonye shared videos and photos of the car gift presentation on his Instagram page with an adorable ode to his wife.

See below:

As we celebrate 23 years together, I want you to know that I have discovered in loving you that my heart is capable of discovering higher levels of love I hitherto never knew possible or existing.

There is much to say but let me share this short ode to you, a public declaration of my love to you.
How much love can love take?
My darling, My sweetheart, My love, My heart
These are but a few names I love to hear,
They fall short, far short of who you are,
But words have always fallen short where you are concerned.

My heartthrob, My beauty, My lovely, My own,
Phrases I love to think of you by.
In moments of aloneness, in lands afar,
My soul is restored by mere recollection of these few words.

My lover, My friend, My confidant, My soul
Descriptions I cherish when thinking of you.
Walking by my side or standing afar off,
I am confident in the knowledge that our love is genuine.

My partner, My companion, My jewel, My pride.
Expressions I adore when thoughts of you abate.
You are forever my love and eternally my life.
Together we shall be and never to part.

My love, My lover, My loveliest, My Lolita
Nothing can ever take you from me.
In living I die to always be yours,
In dying I live for you alone.

And so I end with a thought in mind
That you have been and are and always will be
The greatest gift of all that God could give.

I love you baby today, tomorrow and forevermore.

 

A post shared by Tonye Patrick Cole (@tonyepatrickcole) on

How cute! Tonye and Sylvia are blessed with 3 children.

Photo Credit: @tonyepatrickcole

11 Comments on Tonye Cole gifts wife Sylvia a Mercedes SUV on their 23rd Wedding Anniversary
  • Comment July 19, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    What’s with this new thing of publicizing everything ??? Seems instagram is a trap for showy habits

    Love this! 60 Reply
    • FunnyHumans July 20, 2018 at 11:38 am

      Abeg say “congratulations” and move on. He posted it on HIS instagram page.

      Love this! 32 Reply
  • Baybie July 19, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Assurance movement

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Nigerianscitizens July 20, 2018 at 3:38 am

    This is so cute, now that doesn’t mean that for the 23 years it was bed of roses no but it takes two imperfect people to work for perfection…I love love lol. My hubby should come and see this hahaha I need it two after having our cutes boys *smiles*

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Cynical July 20, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Gift to spouse without public validation, is that one gift???? 😂😋

    Love this! 35 Reply
    • Sister July 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      Wait let me ask Chioma.

      Love this! 16 Reply
    • Princess July 20, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Why so bitter? 23 yrs in marriage and in-love is not comman chop, btw he mentioned it now…”public declaration of his love for his wife” which i find very romantic of him..pls be happy for them and pray God gives you such a man for a husband or even better…am sure u will go over board to show off too…

      Love this! 24 Reply
  • hmmmmm July 20, 2018 at 9:57 am

    so “she” is dark , short, fully covered BUT got and kept the RING for 23 years….amazing!!!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • hmmmmm July 20, 2018 at 2:33 pm

  • baby July 23, 2018 at 4:10 am

    why do these things have to be made public.. did she post it on her page ? and why was he the one driving it.. as its her gift ? lol… but also if its not on social media is it even a gift or just family car ? wives pls don’t start giving your hubbies stress hokay!!

    Love this! 10 Reply
