Woman climbs Base of Statue of Liberty amid Protest

04.07.2018

Statue of Liberty

A woman who is believed to be a protester has climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty in New York while seven other protesters have been arrested on Liberty Island, CNN reports.

According to CNN, the woman walked under Lady Liberty’s sandal and sat down. She also appeared to unfold a small flag while the other protesters held a banner over the railing at the base of the statue.

The New York Police Department has now built a rope rescue system to help bring the woman down from the base as the island has been evacuated.

The woman is affiliated with Rise and Resist and Martin Joseph Quinn, an organizer for the group, told CNN that her climb was not part of the planned protest today.

Quinn said: “She climbed without our knowledge. It was not part of our action. We are deeply concerned for her safety.”

  • supergist July 5, 2018 at 9:05 am

    She get mind oo see where she climb

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Lifeisbeautiful July 5, 2018 at 11:59 am

    How in the world did she make it up there without anyone noticing??

    Love this! 6 Reply
