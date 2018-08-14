BBNaija Star Khloe Joins AGirlProject as Goodwill Ambassador

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Khloe has been unveiled as a goodwill ambassador for A Girl Project; an organization promoting women leadership and humanitarian work.

The news was announced via the official Instagram handle of A Girl Project with photos of Khloe and caption:

We at AGirlProject are excited to announce Busayo Abiri, who is popularly known as “Khloe” @kokobykhloe as our Goodwill Ambassador. Khloe has a passion to serve humanity by promoting women leadership and advocating against gender-based violence. We are thrilled that she has come on board to share our vision to combat gender-based violence, educate young girls and to promote women’s leadership in Nigeria.

Khloe states that she is “delighted to be a part of this movement as there are 44% of girls who are child brides and over 10 million children who have no access to formal education. Being an ambassador of A Girl Project is an opportunity to lend a hand in empowering the girl child to reach her highest potential.” Welcome, Khloe on this adventure to empower girls and impact young lives.

The reality TV star also posted the news on Instagram.

Photo Credit: @agirlprojectng