Serena Williams’ Nike & Off-White Collaboration oozes Power and Grace

In a unique and stylish collaboration, Serena Williams teams up with Nike and Off-White for a powerful collaboration described as a study in the intersection of sport and lifestyle but ultimately for performance.

According to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director, “With Serena, we have one of our generation’s most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse. I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis.”

The “Queen” Collection is centered around Serena’s love of ballet and features some of the Off-White designer’s most sought-after pieces like The 10: Air Max 97 and The 10: Nike Blazer Mid SW, according to PopSugar.

For the US Open, Serena will be rocking a special piece from the collaboration. Virgil describes it as a pice that “has sort of a ballerina-esque silhouette to symbolize her grace.”

See some of the pieces below.